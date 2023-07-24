PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is facing murder charges in Edgar County after a Paris man died over the weekend from injuries he sustained in a battery.

The battery happened Thursday night near North Main and Foundry Streets. Officials said the victim, Charles K. Nay, was taken to a local hospital and was later transferred to a regional hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries and died on Saturday.

The Illinois State Police was requested by the Paris Police Department on Friday to assist in the investigation. Later that day, officers arrested 26-year-old Tyler Poole in connection to the battery.

Initially charged with aggravated battery, Poole was charged with first-degree murder following Nay’s death. He appeared in court for arraignment on Monday and bond was set at $500,000.

Poole is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 7.