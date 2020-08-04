Man charged with murder

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man has been charged with the death of a Springfield man.

The Montgomery Sheriff’s Office said Allan Frayer was charged with first degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

This comes after 36-year-old Jason Newell was found dead in a Witt home on Sunday. Officers said he had been shot as well as stabbed. The sheriff’s office said Newell had been temporarily staying in the house along with Frayer and Elise Rufus.

Frayer and Rufus were taken in for questioning. Rufus was released. Officers are continuing to investigating Newell’s death.