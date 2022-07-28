SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 21-year-old man from Teutopolis has been charged in Shelby County with several felonies in relation to a police chase that happened in that county.

Bryce Ruholl was charged on Wednesday with aggravated fleeing and eluding with a prior conviction, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and two counts of aggravated DUI. The charges allege that Ruholl fled from a Cowden Police officer at more than 21 miles per hour over the speed limit while under the influence of alcohol and that he had meth inside his car at the time. Bond was set at $150,000.

The first two charges, Class 3 felonies, have a sentencing range of two to five years in prison while the DUI charges, Class 4 felonies, have a sentencing range of one to three years in prison.

Ruholl will appear in court on August 15 for a preliminary hearing.