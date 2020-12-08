Man charged with meth possession and intimidating a witness

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said a 34-year-old Hazel Crest man was arrested for drugs and then also charged with intimidating a witness.

In a news release, Mattoon Chief of Police Jason Taylor said Mikyel Patton was arrested on December 4 near Broadway Avenue and South 17th Street. He was taken into custody on an active warrant out of Coles County. It was for delivery of a controlled substance. “That charge alleges that Patton previously sold a quantity of methamphetamine in Mattoon,” said Taylor.

Patton was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and intimidation of a witness. He is accused of having meth and a drug scale when he was arrested. Additionally, police said after he was taken to the Coles County Jail, he used a phone at the jail to call a witness involved in this case. “Patton, while on a recorded line within the jail, stated in clear, direct language to the witness that he intended to have the witness and the child of the witness murdered unless the witness provided false information to police.”