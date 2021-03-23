Man charged with killing 10 in mass shooting at Colorado supermarket

BOULDER, Colo. (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden delivered remarks Tuesday on the mass shooting at a Colorado supermarket that left 10 people dead.

The remarks come the same day that police identified a 21-year-old man as the suspect in the attack.

The Boulder Police Department announced Tuesday that the suspect, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, is charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder in the mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store.

Police also identified the nine other victims after naming a police officer, 51-year-old Eric Talley, who was killed in a shootout with the suspect Monday. The victims ranged in age from 20 to 65.

Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said the suspect was undergoing treatment at a hospital, and was expected to be booked into the county jail later Tuesday.

Authorities have not yet offered a possible motive for the bloodshed, which came six days after a gunman went on a killing spree in the Atlanta area, fatally shooting eight people at three spa businesses. Six of the victims were Asian women.

“It would be premature for us to draw any conclusions at this time,” Michael Schneider, the agent in charge of the FBI’s field office in Denver, said Tuesday.

The suspect lived in Arvada, a Denver suburb, and investigators said they were confident he had acted alone.

A law enforcement official briefed on the shooting told The Associated Press that the gunman used an AR-15 rifle, a lightweight semi-automatic rifle. Officials were working fast to trace the gun. The official was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

Hundreds of police officers from throughout the Denver metropolitan area responded Monday to the afternoon attack in a busy shopping plaza in southern Boulder. Officers were initially called to the King Soopers store over reports of a man shot in his vehicle, according to NewsNation affiliate KDVR-TV.

When officers arrived the suspect began shooting at them, police said.

Officers had their guns drawn, and some windows at the front of the store were broken. Authorities over a loudspeaker said the building was surrounded and that “you need to surrender.” They said to come out with hands up and unarmed.

Television helicopter video showed many law enforcement vehicles and officers outside the store and at least three helicopters on the building’s roof.

A shirtless man with blood running down his leg was later escorted out of the store in handcuffs by two police officers.

Foothills Hospital in Boulder was treating one person from the shooting scene but refused further comment, said Rich Sheehan, spokesman for Boulder Community Health, which operates the hospital.

Ofc. Eric Talley, 51 (Photo courtesy Boulder Police Department)

“My heart goes out to the victims of this incident and I’m grateful to the police officers who responded,” said Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold.

The slain officer was identified late Monday as 51-year-old Officer Eric Talley, one of the first on the scene. Ofc. Talley has been a member of the department since 2010.

“This is our community and we are heartbroken, absolutely heartbroken, for the pain and anguish that so many in our community and across our state are feeling today,” Rep. Joe Neguse said during a press conference Tuesday. “Ten lives lost, ten friends, neighbors, sisters, brothers, parents, colleagues, community members, families that are grieving today – woke up today without their loved ones, including an officer that bravely died in the line of duty protecting this community, Officer Talley – his service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

Witness Daniel Douglas said he was in the store grabbing lunch.

Douglas said a lot of people were crying.

“As we were waiting on the pizza and we started hearing gunshots. It sounded like someone was breaking the glass at first,” Douglas said. “We started screaming and hit the ground.”

“My nerves are so racked right now I’m having a hard time talking,” he said.

Another witness told KDVR that they had just left the store after checking out and heard what sounded like fireworks.

The witness said a guy was wearing tactical gear carrying an “AR-15 style weapon.”

The witness also said they ran back inside and told people about the shooter outside, ran into the back of the store and left through the delivery entrance. The witness also told KDVR that the shooter was in the parking lot, and they were unclear if he entered the store.

TV footage showed officers helping two people to safety.

Law enforcement SWAT teams from Jefferson County and Boulder were dispatched to the market.

“Not one is like the other but interestingly we’re seeing this again in Colorado where we saw Columbine and the movie theater shooting in Aurora that actually set new standards for how we respond to this,” former FBI Special Agent Phil Andrew told NewsNation.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis issued a statement Monday on the events at the supermarket.

“Our community anxiously awaits more information on the victims, hoping it’s not our friends, coworkers and neighbors but knowing in our tight-knit community it will be, and even if we don’t personally know them, we all mourn their senseless killing and our sense of safety in our local grocery store,” he wrote.

The King Soopers chain said in a statement that it was offering prayers and support “to our associates, customers, and the first responders who so bravely responded to this tragic situation.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted that President Joe Biden had been briefed on the shooting.

On Tuesday, Vice President Kamala Harris called the attack “absolutely tragic.”

“It’s tragic. Ten people going about their day, living their lives, not bothering anybody. A police officer who was performing his duties and with great courage and heroism,” she said.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.