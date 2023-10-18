DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year-old man is now facing homicide charges in connection to a police chase in Danville that ended in a deadly crash.

Danville Police announced that Jaylin Butler was arrested on Monday in connection to the crash. He was wanted on a warrant issued after an Illinois State Police investigation into the crash, which happened the night of Sept. 25.

Butler is accused of leading officers on a chase throughout town and for crashing his car into an uninvolved pickup truck, killing the truck’s driver in the process. Danville Police officials said the chase started when officers saw Butler driving in the area of Bowman Avenue and Fairchild Street.

The officers knew that Butler’s license had been revoked, officials said, and started following his car. That’s when Butler is said to have started driving erratically; the following officers activated their lights and tried to pull him over.

Butler is accused of refusing to stop for the officers and of throwing a gun out his car window during the chase. Officers later recovered the gun.

The chase ended at the intersection of Voorhees and Gilbert Streets, when Butler is said to have crashed into a pickup truck. The driver of that truck – 74-year-old William Marietta – was severely hurt and passed away from his injuries on Oct. 8.

Following an investigation into the crash, an arrest warrant was issued for Butler and he was taken into custody in Hoopeston by the U.S. Marshals Service. He is currently being held without bond on charges of reckless homicide, aggravated fleeing and eluding, aggravated battery, armed violence and possessing a weapon as a felon.

Danville Police reminded that these are all accusations and Butler is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.