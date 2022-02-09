CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is facing hate crime charges stemming from an incident in Hessel Park on Dec. 27.

Charles Stedwell, 66, allegedly confronted a woman of Asian descent while she was walking her dog in the park. During the confrontation, Stedwell allegedly asked the woman if she spoke or understood English and made Asian-directed slurs. When the woman started recording him on her phone, Stedwell allegedly knocked the phone out of her hand.

The assailant left when another man intervened and threatened to call the police. After going home, the woman called police herself.

Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said the woman has been afraid to leave her home ever since. Stedwell turned himself in after a Crime Stoppers bulletin was posted about the incident, and Rietz said that Stedwell is the man depicted in the video the woman captured on her phone.

Stedwell told police that the woman’s dog barked and lunged at him and when he tried to get around them, the woman put something in his face which he instinctively batted away. He told the man who defended the woman that her dog had bitten him and she hit him in the hand.

Stedwell was arraigned on Wednesday by Judge Brett Olmstead, who ordered Stedwell to return to court on March 8. He faces a penalty ranging between probation to two to five years in prison.