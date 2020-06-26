Man charged with hate crime after altercation with delivery driver

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office said one man was arrested and charged with a hate crime after an altercation with an Amazon delivery driver.

They said 30-year-old Shannon Erhardt is accused of “by reason of race” of the delivery driver, opening the door of her van and told her in a profane way to get out of the area, making her believe she would be attacked.

Deputies said this incident took place on Sunday in the Loral Trailer Park. They said the victim, a black female, called officers from the parking lot of Farm and Fleet on Cunningham Avenue in Urbana, which is near the trailer park.

When officers got there, she told them she was making deliveries in the park when two people yelled at her to slow down. She said she turned around in a cul-de-sac and as she passed the men who were yelling, that’s when Erhardt, is ran after the van and started punching and kicking it. He is then accused of opening the driver’s door and yelling at her prior to her driving away to call police.

Erhardt was arrested and then posted bail on Sunday. He then appeared in court on Thursday where he was charged with a hate crime. He is expected back in court on July 22.