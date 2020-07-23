Man charged with first degree murder after domestic battery

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Cumberland County man will appear in court this afternoon on charges of first degree murder and aggravated domestic battery.

Bridgett Duncan

State’s Attorney Bryan Robbins initially charged Toby Lane with aggravated battery following an investigation and arrest by Illinois State Police.

But after Bridgette Duncan died early Wednesday morning at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Robbins added charges of first degree murder and two counts of aggravated battery.

Lane will appear in court this afternoon at 2 p.m.

More details are expected to be presented at that hearing.