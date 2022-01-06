Man charged with DUI, other driving offenses

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced on Thursday that a Pana man was charged with several driving offenses, including DUI and attempting to flee law enforcement.

Kroncke said that on Dec. 30, 2021, John. P Brilley, 40, is alleged to have driven a car while under the influence of alcohol and with a revoked license. Brilley is also alleged to have fled from a Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy while driving on Route 16 and 1600 East Road, reaching speeds of 21 miles per hour over the legal speed limit.

The charges are only allegations and Brilley is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Brilley’s bail was set at $50,000 and he is set to appear in court on Jan. 31.