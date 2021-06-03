Man charged with DUI after several hurt in 5-car crash

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Troopers say at least six people were sent to a hospital Wednesday night after a drunk driver wrecked their car on I-74 and caused a chain reaction of several more crashes.

It happened at 9:41 p.m. near the Bowman Avenue exit on I-74 in Danville.

A press release from Illinois State Police says 42-year-old Joseph R. Cast, of Fairmount, was driving a black 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee east on I-74 when his car left the road and hit a concrete barrier of a bridge. His vehicle then stopped on the road.

A silver 2007 Ford F-150 was towing a U-Haul trailer and a small passenger car when it crashed into the Jeep Cherokee, investigators say. Troopers say both the U-Haul trailer and the passenger car then became detached from the pickup truck.

Police say the U-Haul trailer then hit a silver 2013 Toyota Sienna that was trying to slow down and avoid the crash. A blue 2007 Ford Explorer XLT was also trying to slow down when it was hit by a black 2017 Dodge Durango, says the release.

Next, troopers say the 2007 Ford Explorer XLT hit the U-Haul trailer and then flipped over. It came to rest on the driver’s side.

The following people were involved in the collision:

  • Black 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee
    • Driver: Joseph R. Cast, 42, of Fairmount, was hurt and taken to a hospital.
  • Silver 2006 Ford F150 with attached U-Haul Trailer with a small passenger car attached
    •  Driver: Jennifer A. Scott, 63, of Seattle, Wash., was hurt and taken to a hospital.
  • Silver 2013 Toyota Sienna
    •  Driver: Kyle H. Kloepper, 36, of Champaign, was not hurt.
    • Three minor passengers, of Champaign, were not hurt.
  • Blue 2006 Ford Explorer XLT
    • Driver: David P. Johnson, 52, of Lincoln, Neb., was hurt and taken to a hospital.
    • A 17-year-old passenger from Lincoln, Neb., was hurt and taken to a hospital.
  • Black 2017 Dodge Durango
    • Driver: Donald L. Blackmon, 50, of Bloomington, was hurt and taken to a hospital.
    • Passenger: Tori AL Blackmon, 48, of Bloomington, was hurt and taken to a hospital.

Troopers say eastbound I-74 was shut down for about 2 hours for the crash investigation. They add that Cast was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license suspended, driving an uninsured car, and improper lane usage.

