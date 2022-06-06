HEMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol following a crash in Macon County Sunday night.

The crash happened on Illinois Route 121 near Lincoln Memorial Parkway. State Troopers said their investigation indicated that at approximately 8:11 p.m., a Dodge Challenger driven by Christian Van Hook, 28 from Lincoln, left the road, entered the roadside ditch and became airborne after hitting an embankment. The car crashed into a power pole north of Lincoln Memorial.

Van Hook was airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries. He was ticketed for DUI, failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident and improper lane usage.