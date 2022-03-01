DECCATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is facing charges after he was arrested for allegedly causing more than $26,000 in damage to Decatur’s historic Masonic Temple and to a truck parked nearby.

In a sworn affidavit, Decatur Police officers said that 28-year-old Howard Lovelady, Jr. was seen on two separate occasions driving up to the 92-year-old building and smashing the glass on windows and doors with a baseball bat. He did the same thing to a truck on another occasion.

Lovelady was identified through the license plate on his car, which witnesses were able to observe. After the latest incident of windows being smashed at the temple on Feb. 17, officers went to Lovelady’s apartment. They spotted the car in the parking lot and there was a baseball bat inside.

When they knocked on the apartment door, a man’s voice asked “Who is it?” Officer’s identified themselves, but no one opened the door and there was no further interaction.

Lovelady was eventually located and arrested on Feb. 18.

Court records show that Lovelady was arraigned on three charges of causing criminal damage between $10,000 and $100,000. He was also charged with one count of causing criminal damage between $500 and $10,000. He has not entered a formal plea.

Lovelady remains in the Macon County Jail on a $30,000 bond and is due back in court on March 9.