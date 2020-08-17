Man charged with child sex crimes

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said a 39-year-old man was charged Monday with child sex crimes and ordered to remain in custody.

In a news release, they stated James L. Williams made his first court appearance Friday. This came after he was arrested on an indictment that charges him with sexual exploitation of children to produce sexually explicit images. Those are said to have occurred between January 2017 and November 22, 2019.

Additionally, Williams was charged with distribution and possession of child pornography.

Officials said Williams is accused of posing as a female minor to talk to girls as young as 10 on social media sites like Facebook and SnapChat. He would coerce them into making child pornography of themselves and then sent it to others. He is accused of extorting the girls to give him more images by threatening to share them and, on at least four occasions, did sent the images to other people.

Williams is also accused of having sexually graphic chats with other minors and talking about meeting them for sexual activity.

A trial date has been scheduled for October 13.