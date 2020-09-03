Man charged with child sex crimes

FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Paxton man originally charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child is now facing more charges.

Brandon Irish was charged this week with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving a victim under the age of 13, and traveling to meet a minor. The incidents happened in late June.

Irish was already accused on August 19 of assaulting a child under the age of 13. Police said they were also investigating two accusations of child grooming at the time of the charge.

Irish worked at the IGA in Paxton and at his father’s gymnastics gym in Gilman. He also volunteered for a period of time with the Paxton Market Street Theatre. The theater group has a policy of never allowing any adult actor, director, etc., to be alone with a child cast member.

In a statement, the group said, “We have no reason to believe any child was ever at risk under our watch.”