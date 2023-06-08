LAS VEGAS (WCIA) — A man wanted in connection to a shooting last week in Decatur has been arrested and charged with attempted murder, police officials announced.

Officials said the investigation into that shooting identified Robert Miller IV, 34, as a suspect and a warrant for his arrest was issued. The United States Marshals Service subsequently located Miller in Las Vegas and arrested him on Thursday. He is currently behind held at the Clark County Detention Center in Nevada.

The shooting Miller is accused of taking part in happened on May 31. Officials said that officers were dispatched to HSHS St. Mary’s hospital at 4:17 a.m. for a report of a gunshot victim. There, they learned a 32-year-old man had been shot twice but was expected to survive.

Officers determined that the victim had been shot in the area of East Main and South Calhoun Streets while he was sitting in his car. A search of the area found three shell casings in the street.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing. Anyone who has information about it is advised to contact either Decatur Police at 217-424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.