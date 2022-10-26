CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 27-year-old man is charged with arson after University of Illinois Police said he lit a car on fire last week in Campustown.

Devonte Moore is charged with a single count of arson. UIPD officials said Moore was identified as the person who witnesses saw last Thursday lighting a pool of liquid beneath a car on fire and then walking away from the scene near Third and Chalmers Streets. The car was soon engulfed by the flames and was deemed a total loss. No one was hurt.

Officials said a detective reviewing surveillance camera footage immediately recognized Moore. The detective was familiar with Moore from previous unlawful activity in Campustown; moreover, the detective saw Moore earlier that day wearing the same clothes as the suspect.

The identification was relayed to patrol officers, who found Moore on Saturday in the area of Sixth and Chalmers Streets. He was arrested and taken to the Champaign County Jail, where he remains on a $25,000 bond. He was also re-issued a no-trespassing notice for all U of I property; inmate records show he was arrested and released twice in August for trespassing on U of I property.

Moore is set to make another court appearance on Nov. 16.