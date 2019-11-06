Man charged with 7 counts of distribution of child pornography

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Detective Borowczyk with The Decatur Police Criminal Investigations Divisions, which specializes in cyber-crimes against children, received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, that referenced video files believed to be that of child pornography back in December 2016.

An investigation was initiated and Detective Borowczyk issued numerous subpoena’s and search warrants to many on-line companies/services seeking investigative assistance.

According to police, On February 2017, the suspect, Hunter D. Roush, 22 of Decatur, was arrested and initially charged with seven counts of distribution of child pornography.

On November 5th, 2019, Roush was finally sentenced in Federal Court, receiving 15 years; in which, he is required to serve a minimum of 85%.