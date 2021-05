CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A Mechanicsburg man was charged Tuesday with allegedly committing four robberies over two weeks in April.

In a news release, court officials said 54-year-old John Beck is accused of robbing a Dollar General in Sangamon County, a bank & Fast Stop Store in Livingston County and a bank in Peoria County.

Beck was arrested on April 21. There was a warrant for his arrest through Livingston County and the Illinois Department of Corrections.