Man charged w/residential burglary & ID theft

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — One man faces charges of residential burglary and identity theft. John Staudinger was arrested Thursday for a burglary July 7, in the 1500-block of 1st Street. Property was missing and a wallet had been rummaged through.

An investigation into fraudulent activity on a bank card led authorities to determine Staudinger was responsible. Officials say a series of subpoenas and search warrants confirmed Staudinger was present in the home at the time and used the victim’s personal information knowing it was stolen.