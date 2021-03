MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Carlinville man has been charged with the death of a 58-year-old man from Virden.

John Rennie was found dead in his house on North Dye Street in early February. Dalton Obermark was arrested in connection to the crime.

Obermark was charged with murder, possession of a stolen vehicle and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

He is expected back in court on March 10.