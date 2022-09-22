SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville man was charged earlier this week with several felonies after the State’s Attorney said he broke into a home while armed with a shotgun.

State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said Keegan Betts, 26, is charged with seven counts in connection to that home invasion. Among them are charges of home invasion, unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, possession of a gun with a defaced serial number and possession of methamphetamine. Betts is also accused of threatening the imminent use of force while committing the crime.

If convicted on the home invasion charge, Betts faces 21 to 45 years behind bars. The other three crimes carry sentences of up to 14, 10 and five years in prison, respectively.

Bond was set at $150,000 and Betts will appear in court on Friday for an appearance with his counsel.