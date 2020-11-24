Man charged in deadly hit-and-run appears in court

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man charged in a deadly hit-and-run was in court Tuesday.

Robert O’Malley was arrested after turning himself in around a month ago. He is charged with leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in someone’s death.

He is accused of hitting William Schuh, who was riding his bike at the time. Schuh later died in the hospital

O’Malley was supposed to start his preliminary hearing Tuesday, but he waived his right to it. Instead, his pre-trial was scheduled for late January.