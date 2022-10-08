BRADLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Police have arrested Xavier Bradley, 22, in connection with the murder of a police officer and wounding of another officer in the parking lot of a Comfort Inn in December 2021.

According to the Illinois State Police, Bradley Police Officers were called to the Comfort Inn, at 1500 north State Route 50, around 9:41 p.m. on December 29th, 2021, for a report of barking dogs left unattended in a car in the parking lot.

Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic was shot and killed, and Officer Tyler Bailey was critically wounded.

Darius Sullivan and Xandria Harris were arrested and charged with First Degree Murder.

On October 7th, 2022, Xavier Harris was arrested on charges of Obstructing Justice and Concealing or Aiding a Fugitive.

“Today’s charges are the result of our collective commitment to ensure that every individual who aided and assisted in the events of December 29, 2021, are held accountable. I commend the Illinois State Police for never giving up and for continuing to bring all involved to justice. Including the four offenders charged by Indiana authorities, this Defendant is the 7th to be charged overall,” said Kankakee County State’s Attorney, Jim Rowe.