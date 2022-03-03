SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection to a murder that happened almost a year ago.

21-year-old James Simpson, Jr. was killed in a shooting at the Crossing Too Liquor Store in Springfield on March 23, 2021. 20-year-old Courtlan Williams was also shot, but survived.

On Thursday, Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright announced that Robert Hill was charged with First Degree Murder in relation to Simpson’s death. He was arrested on Tuesday upon release from prison for an unrelated matter and was booked into the Sangamon County Jail on a $3 million bond.

Hill faces 45 years to natural life in prison if convicted.

Wright said the investigation is still ongoing and additional charges may be filed against Hill prior to his preliminary court hearing on March 10.

“I am grateful for the dedicated investigative work performed by the entire team from the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office to solve this case and put my office in a position to hold the defendant accountable,” Wright said. “This incident involved multiple rounds fired into a vehicle during the day in a populated area of Springfield, killing Mr. Simpson and wounding another victim. Our community will remain vigilant against such senseless acts of gun violence and we intend to do everything within our power to seek justice in this case.”