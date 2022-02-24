NEOGA, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Neoga has been arrested and charged in connection to the suspected battery of a child.

Investigators from the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation said that on Feb. 13, a 2-year-old child arrived at a local hospital with injuries consistent with battery. The child was subsequently transferred to a regional Level I trauma center for further treatment.

The Neoga Police Department requested assistance from the ISP DCI in the investigation, which determined the incident that resulted in the child’s injuries happened in the area of 8th Street and Walnut Avenue.

On Tuesday, prosecutors charged 25-year-old Gabriel Gonzalez with Aggravated Battery of a Child, a Class X felony, based on available evidence. He was arrested the following day.

Gonzalez is being held in the Cumberland County Jail on a $250,000 bond.