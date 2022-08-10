SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Shelby County state’s attorney said a Decatur man was arrested and charged in connection to a burglary.

In a news release, State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said Jeffrey Pettyjohn was charged regarding a burglary at 32 Below. She said that Pettyjohn is accused of going into the building on April 20 “knowingly and without authority” to steal from the business. He then damaged gaming machines inside the building.

Kroncke stated Pettyjohn is the fourth person to be charged regarding this crime.

Pettyjohn was charged with burglary and criminal damage to property. His bond was set at $100,000. He is expected to appear in court on August 19.