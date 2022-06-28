CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man has been charged in connection to a shooting that left a woman hurt last August.

Markel Sanders, 22, was arraigned on multiple charges on Monday, including Attempted Murder, Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, Aggravated Discharge and Unlawful Use of a Weapon. He is in custody at the Champaign County Jail awaiting trial.

The charges allege that just after midnight on August 2, 2021, Sanders knocked on the door of a house near Neil Street and Beardsley Avenue. The 58-year-old woman who lived there approached the door and asked “Who is it?” The offender fired through the door, shooting the woman five times. She was taken to the hospital and recovered from her injuries.

Officers discovered 75 shell casings at the scene and also found additional damage to houses and vehicles nearby. As they were responding to this shooting, an SUV crashed in downtown Champaign at Neil and Logan Streets. The occupants of that vehicle fled by the time officers arrived, but left behind an empty gun, a live round and shell casings. Ballistics testing confirmed the recovered gun had been used in the shooting and the SUV was determined to have been stolen.

Although an arrest has been made, Champaign Police are still investigating this shooting. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Champaign Police Department at 217-351-4545; arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. People wishing to remain anonymous can submit their information to Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app.