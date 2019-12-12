Man charged for threatening U.S. congressman

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Rochester man was charged in federal court for threatening a U.S. congressman.

Randall Tarr, 64, is accused of threatening Representative Rodney Davis on November 25. The Department of Justice said Tarr called Davis’ office in Decatur and left a profanity-filled voicemail message and threatened to shoot him. The message was forwarded to U.S. Capitol Police in Washington, D.C, who then contacted the Rochester Police Department.

Congressman Davis’ office sent this statement:

“Congressman Davis is extremely grateful for the work our men and women in law enforcement do every day to protect him, his family, and every single constituent in this district. After the shooting on the baseball field two years ago, our office takes every threat seriously. We are letting law enforcement handle the situation from here.”

Tarr is charged with communication of a threat to injure a person and making a threat to a federal official.

He’s been released from custody, but is under home detention and his location is being monitored. He also can’t have any contact with the congressman, and isn’t allowed to drink alcohol. Tarr also must cooperate in a drug and alcohol screening, and mental health evaluation.

He’ll be back in court on December 17.