DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — One man is in custody after police said he assaulted a child over the course of a month.

Jon Merli, 32, is charged with predatory criminal sexual assault. He was arrested Thursday. The victim was under 18 years old.

Police said they were contacted by the victim’s family after they found out what had happened. Merli is currently at the Macon County Jail in protective custody. His bond has been set at $250,000.