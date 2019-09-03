Man charged for sexual assault, abuse of children

1  of  2
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An Indianapolis man accused of molesting two girls under the age of 13 pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday. 334-year-old Darius Day is charged with predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

The Champaign County State’s Attorneys Office said Day was friends with the girls’ mother. One of the sisters told a counselor they were abused in 2011 and 2012 in their home. The mother told police she knew about it, and banned Day from the home. She said she didn’t call police at the time because she was worried her children might be taken from her.

