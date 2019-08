MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A local man faces charges for possession of child pornography. Police arrested 28-year old Tyler Foote about 9:15 am, Tuesday, in the 400-block of North 15th Street.

Authorities say Foote was using electronic devices to obtain and store the images. Local police joined forces with the Illinois Crimes Against Children Initiative and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office to investigate the case.