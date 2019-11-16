Man charged for hate crime

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is custody after authorities said he committed a hate crime against another man Thursday. Eric Pippen was charged with a hate crime, aggravated battery to a police officer, threatening a public official, and armed violence. It happened near 16th and Ash.

Police said Pippen threatened the victim and used racial slurs. When police arrived, they said he used racial slurs against one of the officers and said he was going to “kill him and beat him.” Reports said Pippen spat on the officers when they tried to arrest him. Police said they found brass knuckles on him.