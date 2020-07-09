Man charged following deadly shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright said a 26-year-old man was charged Thursday in connection to a deadly shooting.

Martin Brown was charged with armed habitual criminal and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

This comes after Willie Evans was killed in a shooting on July 7 at a house on North 11th Street. Wright said witnesses reported seeing Evans arrive at the house, bang on the door and “threaten violence.” They also saw Evans try to get into the house by removing an air conditioning unit that was in a window. Wright said Brown shot a gun toward the window, hitting Evans and causing his death.

The state’s attorney said a woman that was in the house during that time was the named victim in a pending felony case against Evans. It was for unlawful violation of an order of protection.

In a release, Wright said under the Illinois Criminal Code, “a person is justified in the use of deadly force under certain circumstances to defend a person or dwelling….Deadly force is justified under Section 7-1 (Use of force in defense of person) when an individual ‘reasonably believe that such force is necessary to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm to himself or another, or the commission of a forcible felon.'” He continued to say circumstances reported to police indicated Brown discharged a gun to prevent the forcible felony of home invasion.

“The SPD investigation also reflects that Evans attempted to enter the dwelling in a ‘violent, riotous, or tumultuous manner’ following threats of violence and Brown reasonably believed the use of deadly force was necessary to ‘prevent an assault upon, or offer of personal violence to, him or another then in the dwelling.'” Wright said his office’s evaluation of the investigation helped them determine Brown’s use of a gun that led to Evans being hit was justified use of deadly force under Illinois law. No additional charges related to the shooting are being filed at this time.

The charges against Brown were based on him having a gun after having been convicted of two “forcible felonies, including residential burglary in 2012 and aggravated battery (great bodily harm) in 2018,” said Wright. He was on parole at the time of the shooting.