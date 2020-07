VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WCIA) — A Paris, Illinois man is behind bars after leading Indiana police on a high-speed chase.

Dalton Seafler was driving over 110 miles an hour in a 60 mph zone Monday night on State Road 63 in Vigo County. Several departments, including Indiana State Police, chased Seafler and eventually used stop sticks to end it.

He was taken to the Vermillion County Jail in Indiana where he is charged with several charges including DUI, reckless driving and resisting law enforcement.