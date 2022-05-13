SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was officially charged on Wednesday after he was accused of pretending to be a firefighter to approach another person.

Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said 40-year-old Jerod Dean Day of Cowden, Illinois, was officially charged with one count of false personation. He was also officially charged with the offense of disorderly conduct.

Officials said since the named victim is sixty years of age or older, the sentencing range is extended to a minimum of 1 to a maximum of 6 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Day was accused of falsely representing himself to be a firefighter with the Cowden Fire Department, using profanity toward the victim and ordering her to exit her vehicle.

Day’s bond was set at $75,000.

Day will appear in court on May 25 for a preliminary hearing.