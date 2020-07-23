Man charged after attacking fellow classmate

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A now former student at the University of Illinois Police Training Institute was charged with sexual abuse and aggravated battery after police said he attacked a fellow student.

The Champaign County state’s attorney said 38-year-old Brian Sample and the victim went out for drinks. The victim said he inappropriately touched her on the way home and she told him no.

The victim told officers he then grabbed her when they were out of the car and forcibly kissed her. She was able to run away to her apartment to call police.