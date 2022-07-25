SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Springfield is facing multiple charges following a physical altercation in a Target parking lot last week.

Ira Smith, 70, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, along with one count each of vehicular invasion, false impersonation of a peace officer, aggravated battery and unlawful restraint. He is in custody at the Sangamon County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

The charges allege that on July 21, Smith blocked a woman from leaving the Target on Freedom Drive with his truck and falsely told her he was a federal agent. He is further alleged to have grabbed the woman and tried to pull her out of her car, all while her two children were watching from inside.

People nearby, including a store employee, intervened to stop what was happening and Springfield Police officers arrived shortly after.

“The quick and decisive intervention of a store employee and other citizen bystanders ensured the victim’s safety prior to the rapid response of the Springfield Police Department,” said Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright. “Neither the victim nor her children were hurt.”

Smith will make a preliminary appearance in court on August 4. He faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted on all counts.