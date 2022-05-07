BELFAST, Maine — A man who was recently arrested in Belfast, Maine may want to practice his hide-and-seek skills.

Police responded to the Admiral Ocean Inn on Saturday night to remove an allegedly drunk man, identified as Philip Dulude, from the property.

A Belfast officer returned to the hotel a few hours later to check the parking lot when he spotted “someone in a chair under a blanket” according to the police department’s Facebook page.

  • Photo courtesy of Belfast police
  • Philip Dulude (Courtesy of Waldo County Jail)

The officer pulled the blanket off and found Dulude hiding underneath.

He was arrested for criminal trespass and violation of bail conditions.