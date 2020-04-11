Man builds, gives away crosses for yards

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — One man is making crosses to put in people’s yards.

Brian Benz is part of a Facebook group called Faith Over Fear. He says he was encouraged to make them after one woman in Kentucky built some for her community. He said it’s a way to bring people together.

“I’ve heard all across the board that people are so hungry for hope and for unity, and so what I’ve heard is just this overwhelming appreciation for what’s going on here,” said Benz.

He’s given away nearly 250 crosses so far.

