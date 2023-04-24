CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is facing charges after University of Illinois Police officials said he was caught near campus with a gun early Sunday morning.

Officials said that a witness saw Brian Clare, 44, drop the gun as he was getting into his car in the parking lot of Green Street Cafe. The witness called police, who stopped Clare a few blocks away at Green and Third Streets.

When officers searched Clare’s car, they found a loaded gun near the driver’s seat and several open bottles of alcohol. In addition, record checks found that the gun had been reported as stolen and that Clare’s license had been suspended.

Clare was taken to the Champaign County Jail on preliminary charges of possessing a gun as a felon, possessing a stolen gun, driving on a suspended license and illegal transportation of alcohol. He was arraigned on three of these charges Monday; the stolen gun charge was dismissed.