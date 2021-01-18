Man arrested with 7 grams of meth in shoe

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 43-year-old Charleston man is now behind bars after police say he was found Friday night possessing over 7 grams of methamphetamine.

A press release from the Charleston Police Department says officers stopped a car around 11 p.m. Friday near 10th Street and Harrison streets after seeing a traffic violation.

Police say the driver, Michael D. Lewis, was found to have a revoked driver’s license. His car was then searched after a K-9 unit signaled that there was a presence of narcotics inside, the release says.

Officers say no contraband was found inside his car, and then they found over 7 grams of meth in his shoe when arresting him.

The release says his 2004 Chevrolet was taken and is pending a car seizure hearing.

Police say Lewis is facing a felony charge for possession of methamphetamine and he is booked at the Coles County Jail.