IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Sheldon man faces first degree murder charges after a teenager was found dead in his home. Authorities responded to the 300-block of West Main Street about 4:15 pm, Monday for a report of a disturbance.

49-year old Arthur Jensen was taken into custody after a 17-year old female was found inside the residence. No other information was released. The investigation is ongoing.