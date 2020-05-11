Man arrested twice in one day for DUI

1  of  2
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was arrested twice in one day for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Police got a call for a person driving over headstones at the Dodge Grove Cemetery on Friday just before 2 p.m. Not long after, they got a second call that the same driver backed into another car.

57-year-old Glenn James was arrested for DUI. James was processed and released.

Just before 5 p.m. on the same day, police were called for a possible intoxicated driver on South Route 45 in Mattoon. Police arrested James in a different car for DUI.

