ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Arcola Police Department announced on Thursday that its officers arrested a man for burglary and possession of methamphetamine two times in the last week

John Chancellor was arrested on April 28 on an arrest warrant for criminal trespass to property; he later admitting to committing vehicle burglaries in Arcola. During the arrest, officers found Chancellor to be in possession of a clear crystal-like substance that later tested positive for meth.

Chancellor was charged with possession of meth, less than five grams, posted bond and was released.

Almost a week later on May 4, Arcola Police were called to a business for a report of items being stolen out of a vehicle. Approximately $3,000 worth of items were missing from the vehicle and officers discovered Chancellor to be the suspect. Chancellor was arrested again on preliminary charges of vehicle burglary, theft over $500 and violation of bail.

Chancellor is currently being held at the Douglas County Jail awaiting bond.