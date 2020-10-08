Man arrested on weapons charges for Sunday shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 34-year-old man is facing several weapons charges in connection to a shooting Sunday that hospitalized one.

A press release from the Champaign Police Department says officers arrested Demerio Hilson, of Champaign, at 11:43 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Paula Drive.

Police say the charges stem from a shooting that took place at 12:37 a.m. Sunday at Hickory and Bellefontaine streets. Officers found a 31-year-old man at the scene who had a gunshot wound to a lower extremity.

Police provided medical aid to him and he was taken to an area hospital for further treatment.

Hilson was booked at the Champaign County Correction Center. CPD says he is awaiting future court proceedings.

Jail records indicate Hilson was initially charged with two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a weapon by felon.

Although an arrest has been made, Champaign Police say they are continuing to investigate the shooting. They asked that anyone with additional information to call them at 217-351-4545.

Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.