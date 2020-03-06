Man arrested on property damage charge

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A University of Illinois student was arrested early Thursday morning after police said he damaged a school building.

A U of I security officer called police after he found a broken window at the Grainger College of Engineering storage building on Western Avenue. The officer told UIPD he saw 20-year-old Ethan Dye leaving the area when he found the damage.

Dye admitted he broke the window and burned its frame with a blow torch. He was arrested for criminal damage to state-supported property. The cost to fix the window is estimated at $500.