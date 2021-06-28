Man arrested on murder charge

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Police in Charleston say a 26-year-old man was arrested Friday after a dead woman was found in his home.

A press release from the Charleston Police Department says officers were called to a residence near Jackson and 8th streets to conduct a welfare check.

Police say they found 26-year-old Joshua A. Fairchild at the home. Investigators say they got a search warrant for his residence and found a dead body inside.

The release says that person was identified as Cheleta Branch. She was 50-years-old, says the coroner.

Detectives say Fairchild was taken to the police department for an interview. Investigators say probable cause was established for Fairchild’s arrest and they took him into custody for murder.

The coroner’s office and the State’s Attorney’s office are assisting with the investigation.

Police continue to investigate.