LEROY, Ill. (WCIA) — An Ellsworth man was arrested Thursday for possession and manufacturing meth.

LeRoy Police helped the McLean County Sheriff’s Office arrest Harold L. Dowling. While taking him into custody, officers found more than 50 grams of suspected meth, drug paraphernalia, and nearly $10,000 in cash.





Dowling is being held for possession of meth, manufacture/delivery of meth, felon in possession of a firearm, and other charges.