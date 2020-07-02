Man arrested on kidnapping and armed robbery charges

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 25-year-old Danville man has been arrested on charges of aggravated kidnapping, armed robbery, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and aggravated domestic battery.

Danville Police responded to the area of Ave B and Route 150 around 6:53 Wednesday night after a 9-1-1 call, Commander Josh Webb said in a release.

The call reported a female driver being battered by a male passenger; police pulled the car over and saw a 21-year-old woman with visible bruising and redness in her face.

The woman, who was from Cissna Park, told police the passenger was her ex-boyfriend, and that he forced her to drive from there to Danville. Officers identified that man as Danville resident Vincent Beard.

The woman told police she arrived at her home in Cissna Park to find Beard waiting for her after he had broken into the house. She then said he hit her in the head and face multiple times and threatened her with a gun.

When Beard was arrested, officers looked under the passenger seat where he had been sitting and found a loaded handgun. He was taken to the Danville Public Safety Building. He faces charges of aggravated kidnapping, armed robbery, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and aggravated domestic battery.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident. If you have any information, call the Danville Police Department at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.